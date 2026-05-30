Blue Jays' Austin Voth: Struggles in bulk-relief role

Voth allowed five runs on five hits and four walks without striking out a batter across 3.1 innings during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Orioles on Friday.

Adam Macko served as the Blue Jays' opener for Friday's game, with Voth coming in to secure the final out of the second inning. However, Voth struggled over his next three frames, yielding two runs in the third before allowing solo home runs to Jackson Holliday, Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo across the fourth and fifth innings. Luckily for Voth, he escaped with the no-decision after the Blue Jays scored six runs over the seventh and eighth frames. It was just the second major-league outing of the season for Voth, but he's given up six runs on eight hits, five walks and three wild pitches with just one strikeout across six innings.