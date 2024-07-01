The Blue Jays recalled Serven from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Serven will be the Blue Jays' No. 2 catcher behind Alejandro Kirk while Danny Jansen (personal) is on paternity leave. He was hitless in eight at-bats during a brief stint with the big club to begin the season.
