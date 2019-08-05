Stewart was called up by the Blue Jays on Monday.

Stewart was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers in late July and will get another shot at the big leagues right away. The 27-year-old was formerly a fairly interesting prospect with the Dodgers but hasn't gotten much going in parts of four big-league season, recording a 5.46 ERA while striking out just 18.5 percent of opposing batters. He appears to be up as a reliever for now, with Yennsy Diaz optioned in a corresponding move, but he was mostly a starter in the minors this season and could get opportunities in the rotation down the stretch.

