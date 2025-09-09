McAdoo is slashing .278/.359/.498 with 13 home runs, 20 steals and a 26.1 percent strikeout rate in his last 67 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

The 23-year-old corner infielder had a .550 OPS over his first 48 games this year for the Fisher Cats, so it's been a tale of two seasons for McAdoo. A third baseman by trade, McAdoo saw more time at first base (11 starts) than he had in previous seasons, so he'll have to at least produce enough offense to make up for poor defense at third base or a move to first base. He's up to 179 career games at Double-A, so the righty-hitting McAdoo should head to Triple-A for the start of the 2026 season.