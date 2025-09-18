Bassitt (11-9) took the loss Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

All three runs charged to Bassitt came in the second inning, when the Rays strung together five straight two-out singles. The 36-year-old Bassitt has gone 10 starts without a win (his last victory came on July 23), though he had pitched to a 2.30 ERA in five outings (27.1 innings) prior to Thursday. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.96 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 166:52 K:BB through 170.1 innings this season. Bassit's currently in line to face the Red Sox at home his next time out.