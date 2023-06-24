Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the A's, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.
Oakland jumped on the right-hander for three runs in the top of the first inning, but Bassitt shook it off and left the game after 83 pitches (53 strikes) with the score tied 4-4. Even so, it's the third straight start in which he hasn't worked more than five innings, a stretch in which he's been tagged for 15 earned runs and four homers in only 11.2 frames. Bassitt will try to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Giants.
