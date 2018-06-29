Sweeney's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Friday.

Sweeney hasn't appeared in the majors since an unimpressive 37-game stint for the Phillies back in 2015, when he hit just .176/.286/.353. The 27-year-old has hit a mediocre .232/.314/.439 in 47 games for Triple-A Buffalo this season, receiving starts at four different positions. He'll fill a utility role for the Blue Jays.

