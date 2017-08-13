Play

Leone (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Leone has temporarily left the Blue Jays to tend to a personal matter and is without a definitive timetable to rejoin the club, though his absence isn't expected to be an extended one. Toronto recalled Matt Dermody from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move to offer another option out of the bullpen while Leone is away.

