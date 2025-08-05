Lauer (7-2) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Toronto's offense put up nine runs through three innings, taking the stress off Lauer as he cruised through six one-run frames. The left-hander threw 64 of 97 pitches for strikes and notched 13 whiffs while finishing with his fourth quality start over his past six outings. Lauer hasn't given up more than two runs in any start and has posted a 2.57 ERA with a superb 34:4 K:BB across 35 frames over that six-game span. He's next lined up for a road start against the Dodgers this weekend.