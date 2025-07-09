Lauer (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out seven.

Lauer was solid Wednesday, holding Chicago scoreless through his first three innings while allowing just one hit. However, the left-hander would surrender a pair of runs on three hits in the fourth, which proved to be enough to stick him with the loss in a 2-1 defeat. It's been an impressive year overall for Lauer, who joined Toronto's rotation in June when Bowden Francis (shoulder) landed on the IL -- he's yet to allow more than three runs in an outing. Lauer sports a 2.78 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB across 55 innings this season.