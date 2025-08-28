Lauer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits across 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a rough outing for the left-hander, who gave up a season-high four homers before departing with two outs in the fifth inning. Prior to Wednesday, Lauer had not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his first 14 starts this year. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.21 with a 1.13 WHIP and 91:25 K:BB across 92.2 innings this season. Per manager John Schneider, Lauer will likely move into the bullpen down the stretch with Shane Bieber returning to the rotation.