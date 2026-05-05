Lauer (1-4) took the loss Monday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Lauer struggled out of the gate, giving up all three of his runs in the first inning before recording an out, via a three-run homer from Ryan Vilade. He settled in nicely after that, retiring 13 of the next 16 batters, but the early damage proved too much for Toronto to overcome. Lauer has yet to pitch deep into games this season, topping 90 pitches just once and still without a start of six innings or more. He now owns a 6.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 22:14 K:BB across 31.1 innings and is scheduled to face the Angels next.