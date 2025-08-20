Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Lauer will be available out of the bullpen for this weekend's series in Miami, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Shane Bieber (elbow) is poised to make his Blue Jays debut Friday, which means Lauer will be booted out of the rotation, despite logging a 2.76 ERA and 87:25 K:BB over 88 innings covering 20 appearances (14 starts). Schneider added that it's "not a [permanent] move to the bullpen" for Lauer, so the left-hander could still make some starts for Toronto down the stretch.