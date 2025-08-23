Lauer is expected to start next Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With Shane Bieber making his Toronto debut Friday, manager John Schneider indicated Lauer would be moving to a relief role. That's still somewhat the case -- Schneider said Saturday that Lauer will still be available for a brief outing of the bullpen this weekend, per Mae -- but the team still plans to start the lefty at least one more time Wednesday in order to give Bieber an extra day of rest. It's not yet clear if Lauer will handle a full workload in his start next week, or if Toronto will opt for a six-man rotation for any additional amount of time as Bieber gets back into a groove following Tommy John surgery.