Lauer came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw fired 53 of 77 pitches for strikes, and the only damage off him came in the fourth inning, when a one-out triple by Ryan O'Hearn drove in one run before a groundout brought him home. Lauer allowed two runs or fewer in all five of his July outings, posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB through 29 innings on the month, but there's a chance he'll lose his rotation spot if the Blue Jays bring in a bigger-name starting pitcher at the trade deadline. If Lauer keeps his spot, he lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Colorado.