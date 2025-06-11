Lauer did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Lauer gave up two runs over the first two innings but settled in before exiting with a 5-2 lead. He threw 50 of 72 pitches for strikes and continues to provide quality innings for the Blue Jays, allowing more than two earned runs just once in nine appearances as both a starter and bulk reliever. On the year, the southpaw owns a 2.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 30.1 innings. While it's currently unclear who will start, Lauer will likely be paired with Spencer Turnbull again in his next outing.