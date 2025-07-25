Lauer (6-2) picked up the win after throwing eight innings, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out six, during Thursday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

Facing one of the league's top offenses, Lauer delivered his best start of the season. His longest start prior to Thursday was just six innings, but he bested that by two innings and allowed just one run in the process. Since the 30-year-old has been stretched back out to being a starter, he's been one of the Blue Jays more reliable options, not allowing more than three runs in an appearance all season long. His ERA sits at 2.61 with 71 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched with his next appearance scheduled to be on the road at Baltimore.