Swanson is considered one of the top candidates to get saves while Jordan Romano (back) is on the 15-day injured list, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza were also mentioned by McGrath as candidates to work in a closer-by-committee situation in the short term, and the Jays could also look to acquire a high-leverage reliever via trade. Swanson has eight career saves and five in the last two seasons. He has a 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.