Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Swanson (forearm) will likely begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto appears set to head into Opening Day without its top setup man in Swanson and its closer in Jordan Romano, who is unlikely to be available for the first couple weeks of the season while building back up from an elbow injury. Swanson seems to be in a similar spot to Romano in his recovery from a right forearm tightness, as the former has been able to play catch in recent days and is expected to resume throwing off a mound around the middle of the week. If Swanson is able to throw multiple bullpen and live batting practice sessions without issue, he could head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment before joining the Toronto bullpen when or shortly after he's eligible to come off the IL on April 9. While Swanson and Romano are both temporarily out of the Blue Jays' bullpen mix, Yimi Garcia, Chad Green and Tim Mayza could be candidates to pick up saves.