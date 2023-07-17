Swanson picked up his second save of the season Sunday, giving up a hit before recording the final out of a 7-5 win over Arizona.

The Blue Jays took a 7-2 lead into the ninth inning, but Mitch White made a mess of things by walking the bases loaded with two outs, forcing Swanson into the game as Jordan Romano (back) was unavailable. The right-hander did serve up a bases-clearing double to Ketel Marte before closing out the win, but all the runs were charged to White. Swanson has seen his numbers erode over the last month or so, and he carries a 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in his last 12.1 innings. He remains in Toronto's high-leverage mix and has six holds over that stretch in addition to Sunday's save, but Yimi Garcia may be the more trusted arm from the right side at the moment.