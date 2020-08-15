Moreno was added to the Blue Jays 60-man player pool Saturday morning and should be on his way to the team's alternate training site in Rochester, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

At just 20-years-old, Moreno is already being described as a "complete package" providing valuable tools defensively and with his bat. The Blue Jays don't figure to have any immediate plans for the young prospect as he should be spending his time partaking in intrasquad games at the club's alternate training site moving forward.