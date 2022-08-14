Moreno (thumb) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Moreno has been held out due to the thumb injury for over a week, but he rejoined the Bisons' lineup Sunday. The 22-year-old has a .299/.369/.391 slash line with two home runs, 29 RBI and six stolen bases in 206 plate appearances at Triple-A this year.

