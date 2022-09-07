Moreno was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Moreno made his major-league debut in mid-June and hit .296 with a double, four RBI and three runs over 18 games with the Blue Jays. The 22-year-old dealt with a thumb issue in early August but has been dominant since returning to the field, slashing .370/.443/.519 with a homer, five doubles, 11 runs, 10 RBI and a steal over his last 13 Triple-A games. While the Blue Jays also have Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk available behind the dish, Moreno remains one of the team's top prospects, and he should have a chance to carve out playing time in the big leagues over the final month of the regular season.
