Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Crushing ball for Lugnuts
Moreno is slashing .319/.340/.538 through 22 games in July for Low-A Lansing.
The Jays' No. 12 fantasy prospect has emerged as a legitimate prospect this season in his first exposure to full-season ball. Moreno's strong performance at the plate goes beyond his triple slash -- he's struck out in only 8.2 percent of his July plate appearances, and 13 of his 29 hits on the month have gone for extra bases (nine doubles, a triple and three homers). The 19-year-old is even showing solid defensive skills, throwing out 32.6 percent of would-be base stealers. Given his age and limited experience behind the plate, the club won't rush him up the ladder, but another impressive campaign in 2020 could get him up to Double-A by the end of the year.
