Moreno isn't starting Monday against Baltimore.
Moreno was called up by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he went 1-for-7 with a run, a walk and a strikeout over his first two major-league games. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish while Raimel Tapia enters the lineup in left field Monday.
