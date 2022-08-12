Moreno hasn't played at Triple-A Buffalo since Aug. 5 due to right thumb soreness, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Although Moreno hasn't been able to participate in games over the last week, he's been cleared to resume a hitting progression. The 22-year-old hasn't been placed on the injured list, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
