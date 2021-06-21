Morena went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday.

The 21-year-old continues to dominate Double-A pitching, as he homered for the third straight game to push his slash line to .388/.438/.690 through 29 games with eight homers and a stunning 40 RBI. A promotion in the near future to Triple-A seems inevitable for Moreno, who is putting himself in position for a big-league debut perhaps as soon as September.