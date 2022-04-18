Moreno has hit safely in all four games so far for Triple-A Buffalo, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles and a 1:2 BB:K.

The 22-year-old is Toronto's top fantasy prospect, and Moreno is living up to the hype in the early going at Triple-A. The Blue Jays declined to bring him up for his big-league debut when Danny Jansen (oblique) landed in on the injured list, but if Moreno continues to be unchallenged by Triple-A pitching, it may not be long before he's pushing Jansen and Alejandro Kirk for playing time in the majors.