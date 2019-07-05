Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Impressive showing at Lansing
Moreno went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Low-A Lansing on Thursday.
The 19-year-old was deemed ready for full-season ball in mid-May and promoted from extended spring training, and all Moreno has done since is slash .298/.364/.524 through 35 games with six homers, 22 RBI and a surprising four steals. Even more impressive has been his minuscule 10.7 percent strikeout rate. Signed out of Venezuela in 2016, Moreno is a converted shortstop who appears to be adapting well defensively behind the plate, and his hit tool and developing power stroke give the Jays' No. 13 fantasy prospect some very intriguing upside.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...