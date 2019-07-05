Moreno went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Low-A Lansing on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was deemed ready for full-season ball in mid-May and promoted from extended spring training, and all Moreno has done since is slash .298/.364/.524 through 35 games with six homers, 22 RBI and a surprising four steals. Even more impressive has been his minuscule 10.7 percent strikeout rate. Signed out of Venezuela in 2016, Moreno is a converted shortstop who appears to be adapting well defensively behind the plate, and his hit tool and developing power stroke give the Jays' No. 13 fantasy prospect some very intriguing upside.

Our Latest Stories