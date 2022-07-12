Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
With Danny Jansen (finger) being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Moreno no longer had a spot on the active roster and was optioned back down to Buffalo. In his first 58 career at-bats, the 22-year-old produced a .276 average with a double, four RBI and three runs. Moreno will remain a top candidate to be called up if either Alejandro Kirk or the aforementioned Jansen get hurt moving forward.
