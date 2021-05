Moreno is off to a flying start to the season for Double-A New Hampshire, slashing .429/.520/.714 through five games with a home run and eight RBI.

The 21-year-old has hit at every level he's played in organized ball, and the jump to Double-A hasn't slowed Moreno down at the plate. The Jays have little reason to rush him up the ladder, but Moreno could force a promotion to Triple-A before long if he proves he's ready for a new challenge.