Moreno is batting .484 (15-for-31) with four doubles, six RBI and seven runs over seven games for Triple-A Buffalo since returning to the lineup from a thumb injury.

The 22-year-old hasn't homered, but he's otherwise been making a mockery of International League pitching since shaking off a sore right thumb. Moreno held his own in his first crack at the majors earlier this season, but with Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk both healthy at the big-league level, the Blue Jays' top catching prospect will have to wait a little longer before he gets another opportunity. It wouldn't be a surprise if Moreno was one of the team's September call-ups, however.