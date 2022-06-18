Moreno isn't starting Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Moreno started in the last two games and went 4-for-8 with two RBI. Alejandro Kirk is starting behind the dish while Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at first base Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Three more hits Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Day off Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Gets call from Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Activation expected Saturday•