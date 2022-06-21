Moreno is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Moreno is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have to settle for a part-time role at catcher behind Alejandro Kirk, even while fellow backstop Danny Jansen (finger) remains stuck on the 10-day injured list. Though Moreno has more than held his own at the plate in a limited sample of 24 MLB plate appearances (.808 OPS, 4.2 K%), Kirk continues to produce at a high level in his own right. The Blue Jays likely aren't keen on regularly including both of their backstops in the lineup and leaving no catcher available off the bench, so Moreno looks like he'll be limited to a backup duties more often than not.