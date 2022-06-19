Moreno is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The 22-year-old is hitting .421 with four RBI through his first five big-league games, but he'll take a seat Sunday for the second consecutive contest. Alejandro Kirk will move behind the plate in Moreno's place, while Teoscar Hernandez rests his legs as the designated hitter.
