Moreno went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Yankees.

The Blue Jays' offense couldn't get much going aside from the team's rookie backstop, as Moreno accounted for three of Toronto's five hits on the night. The 22-year-old is 8-for-19 (.421) through the first five games of his big-league career, and so far he's only struck out once. Moreno is quickly making a strong case that he's not only the franchise's catcher of the future, but of the present as well.