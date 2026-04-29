Blue Jays' George Springer: Activated, but not in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays activated Springer (toe) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Springer -- who skipped a rehab assignment -- is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox but will be available off the bench. The 36-year-old had been shelved for the past two-and-a-half weeks with a fractured left big toe. Eloy Jimenez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
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