Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder led off the game by taking Johan Oviedo deep, but it was the only offense Toronto produced in a 2-1 loss. Per Sportsnet, Springer has tied Devon White's franchise record with 22 leadoff home runs in a Blue Jays uniform. He's also gone yard three times in five games since returning from a concussion, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a steal, five RBI and six runs.