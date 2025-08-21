Blue Jays' George Springer: Another leadoff homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.
The veteran outfielder led off the game by taking Johan Oviedo deep, but it was the only offense Toronto produced in a 2-1 loss. Per Sportsnet, Springer has tied Devon White's franchise record with 22 leadoff home runs in a Blue Jays uniform. He's also gone yard three times in five games since returning from a concussion, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a steal, five RBI and six runs.
