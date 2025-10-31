Springer (side) will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers.

Springer did not play in Games 4 or 5 after exiting Game 3 with discomfort in his right side, but he's improved enough to give it a go as the Fall Classic moves back to Toronto. The 36-year-old Springer has an .884 OPS with four home runs over 14 contest this postseason.