Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in lineup for Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (side) will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers.
Springer did not play in Games 4 or 5 after exiting Game 3 with discomfort in his right side, but he's improved enough to give it a go as the Fall Classic moves back to Toronto. The 36-year-old Springer has an .884 OPS with four home runs over 14 contest this postseason.
