Springer (back) will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's game in Boston.

Springer didn't start Sunday's contest versus the Mets, but he appeared as a pinch runner and is back in the starting nine for Monday's series opener. The veteran outfielder is off to a scorching start at the plate, sporting a 1.075 OPS with one one home run in his first 10 tilts.

