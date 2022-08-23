Springer (knee) is batting leadoff as the Blue Jays' designated hitter Tuesday versus Boston.
The knee injury has kept Springer out of the lineup for the past three games, but he felt well enough to come off the bench and deliver a pinch-hit single in Monday's 4-2 loss. Given that lower-body injuries have been a persistent concern for Springer, it wouldn't be surprising if he's deployed exclusively as a designated hitter for the next few weeks while receiving occasional days off.
