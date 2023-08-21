Springer went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Reds.
Springer returned following a two-game absence due to a jammed left ankle to record his fifth multi-hit effort in 12 games. However, Springer has also been in the midst of a power outage of late as the homer marked only his second since the All-Star break. Springer is now slashing .259/.327/.400 with 15 homers, 50 RBI, 64 runs scored and 16 steals.
