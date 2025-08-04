Blue Jays' George Springer: Cleared for rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (concussion) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Springer was hit in the head with a pitch this past Monday against the Orioles and was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday. He's been cleared to make a rehab appearance Wednesday, and barring any setbacks, he could rejoin the Blue Jays for their three-game weekend road series against the Dodgers. Springer was hot at the plate in the 11 games following the All-Star break, going 19-for-44 (.432) with 13 runs, one steal, two homers and four RBI.
