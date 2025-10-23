Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Springer is "very capable" of playing the outfield in the World Series, if needed, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer has been deployed as the Blue Jays' primary designated hitter this season and hasn't played an inning in the outfield in a month. However, one way to reincorporate Bo Bichette (knee) back into the lineup would be to use him at DH and have Springer play the outfield. Schneider did note that he'd prefer not to take players out of their comfort zone, and Springer clearly has settled in nicely at DH with a resurgent regular season (.959 OPS, 32 home runs) and postseason (.929 OPS, four home runs).