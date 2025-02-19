Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Springer might see some playing time in left field this season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer has played just three innings in left field at the major-league level and those came back in 2018. However, like Springer, Anthony Santander has also primarily been a right fielder in his career, so Springer could accommodate him some days by shifting to left. Schneider also noted that Springer is a prime candidate to bad leadoff in 2025, which is where he's spent the overwhelming majority of his time with Toronto.