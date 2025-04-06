Springer suffered lower back spasms after a collision with the wall Saturday against the Mets, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was attempting to make a catch in the ninth inning but got turned around and hit the wall. He walked off the field under his own power and has avoided a serious injury. Manager John Schneider said no further tests will be necessary and that Sprigner will be evaluated Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after collision with wall•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Knocks first homer of 2025•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Pops first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not concerned with spring numbers•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Might bat lower in order in 2025•