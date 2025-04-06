Now Playing

Springer suffered lower back spasms after a collision with the wall Saturday against the Mets, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was attempting to make a catch in the ninth inning but got turned around and hit the wall. He walked off the field under his own power and has avoided a serious injury. Manager John Schneider said no further tests will be necessary and that Sprigner will be evaluated Sunday.

