Springer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Astros.
Springer tagged Spencer Arrighetti for a long ball in the third inning, extending the Blue Jays' lead to 5-0. The outfielder is riding a seven-game hit streak, swatting four homers and driving in 13 during that stretch. On the year, Springer has hit nine homers and swiped nine bases in 322 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes ninth bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: In lineup Saturday after HBP•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after HBP•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Accumulates six RBI in victory•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Mashes sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Taking seat Tuesday•