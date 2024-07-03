Springer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Springer tagged Spencer Arrighetti for a long ball in the third inning, extending the Blue Jays' lead to 5-0. The outfielder is riding a seven-game hit streak, swatting four homers and driving in 13 during that stretch. On the year, Springer has hit nine homers and swiped nine bases in 322 plate appearances.