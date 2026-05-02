Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer was removed from Saturday's game against the Twins after getting hit on the left foot by a pitch, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Springer returned from the injured list Wednesday after missing a couple of weeks with a fractured left big toe, and the pitch that hit him Saturday seemed to strike the same place. The Jays will almost certainly send him in for X-rays to determine the extent of the damage, and it's possible the 36-year-old has to spend more time on the IL.
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