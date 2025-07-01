Blue Jays' George Springer: Expected to play Tuesday
Manager John Schneider said after Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees that Springer (undisclosed) is expected to be fine for Tuesday's game against New York, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was injured on a slide into third base in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday and was promptly removed from the game in the top of the seventh, but it sounds like it was more for precautionary reasons. Springer has avoided a serious injury and isn't expected to require any further testing. The veteran outfielder is slashing .263/.360/.459 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 42 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 305 plate appearances this season.
