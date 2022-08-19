Springer went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in a 9-2 victory Thursday against the Yankees.

Springer was perfect at the plate Thursday, setting the table for a nine-run output by Toronto. It was his first five-hit game since May 12, 2019 when he was a member of the Astros. Since returning from an elbow injury that required a stint on the injured list, the 32-year-old is 9-for-15 with five runs scored. He has recorded a hit in six consecutive plate appearances.